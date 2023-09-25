copy link
Trust Wallet Releases Version 9.6 Update on App Store
Binance News
2023-09-25 04:03
According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has released its version 9.6 update on the App Store. The update includes adjustments to Terra fee estimation and adds support for Neon, Metis, Boba, and KavaEvm networks.
