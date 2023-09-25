13 Projects Shortlisted for ETHGlobal New York Finals

According to Foresight News, ETHGlobal has announced that 13 projects have been shortlisted for the ETHGlobal New York finals. The projects include blockchain-based game FRAMED!, facial recognition payment project F.A.S.T., vulnerability bounty platform ZeroTrustBounty, blockchain gaming competition platform Doom Arena, decentralized physical asset tracking project AirTracker, multi-chain smart contract deployment project SafeCreate2, AI-driven NFT project tool ConsciousNFT, MetaMask Snaps and Cryptosat space satellite security solution Space Guardians, smart contract ownership recovery solution A.S.R., MEV victim compensation project MEVictim Rebate, real investment return leaderboard RealReturn, account abstraction wallet Abstract Wallet, and cross-chain Gnosis Safe multisig optimization solution XSafe.

