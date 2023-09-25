Cryptocurrency users advised to upgrade systems to counter latest vulnerabilities

According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, has advised cryptocurrency users to promptly upgrade their iOS systems, Chrome browsers, and Android systems to address the latest vulnerability challenges. He stated that Google's Threat Analysis Group recently disclosed an iPhone in-the-wild vulnerability attack chain, involving man-in-the-middle (MITM) exploitation attacks, Safari browser remote code execution vulnerabilities, Android MITM injection, and direct attack sending to target one-time links to obtain Chrome initial renderer remote code execution vulnerabilities.

