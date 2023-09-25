OSL's Custody and ATS Services Pass SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

According to Foresight News, digital asset company OSL, a subsidiary of BC Technology Group, has announced that its custody and automated trading services (ATS) have passed the SOC 2 Type 2 service qualification audit. The audit report covers OSL's custody services, automated trading systems (ATS), and exchange services. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by one of the Big Four accounting firms, which verified that OSL's services and products meet security, confidentiality, and privacy principle standards. However, OSL did not disclose the name of the accounting firm.

