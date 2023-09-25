copy link
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission to discuss virtual asset trading platforms
Binance News
2023-09-25 01:54
According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will hold a media meeting today at 11:00 to discuss virtual asset trading platforms. SFC Chief Executive Officer Leung Fung Yee, Executive Director of Enforcement Wei Hongfu, and Head of Fintech Group Huang Lexin will be in attendance.
