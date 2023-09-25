Silo Finance's Silo Llama Reaches $60 Million in CRV TVL

According to Foresight News, decentralized lending protocol Silo Finance's development team, Silo Labs, announced that Silo Llama has reached a historical high of $60 million in CRV Total Value Locked (TVL). Previously, on August 18, Silo Finance revealed the launch of Silo Llama on the Ethereum mainnet, using crvUSD as the sole cross-chain asset. Silo Llama employs a risk isolation design, where each token asset has its own lending market and is paired with crvUSD. Lenders of crvUSD can borrow any token asset while being completely isolated from activities occurring in any other market on the protocol. Silo initially launched CRV, LINK, rETH, OHM, YFI, LQTY, USDC, UNI, LDO, cbETH, and SNX liquidity pools.

