Circle issues 700 million USDC and redeems 1.1 billion USDC in a week

According to Foresight News, Circle, a blockchain-based financial services company, has issued approximately 700 million USDC and redeemed about 1.1 billion USDC between September 15 and September 21, resulting in a decrease of nearly 300 million USDC in circulation. As of September 21, there were 25.7 billion USDC in circulation, with a reserve fund of 25.8 billion USD.

View full text