Token Unlocks Data: Upcoming One-Time Unlocks for ACA, GAL, YGG, AGIX, EUL, OP, and 1INCH

According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks data reveals that between September 25 and October 1, ACA, GAL, YGG, AGIX, EUL, OP, and 1INCH tokens will undergo a one-time unlock. The details are as follows: Acala (ACA) tokens will unlock 4.66 million (approximately $220,000) on September 25 at 08:00, accounting for 0.58% of the circulating supply. Galxe (GAL) tokens will unlock 586,700 (approximately $770,000) on September 27 at 20:00, accounting for 1.26% of the circulating supply. Yield Guild Games (YGG) tokens will unlock 12.42 million (approximately $2.56 million) on September 27 at 22:00, accounting for 6.71% of the circulating supply. SingularityNET (AGIX) tokens will unlock 9.69 million (approximately $1.72 million) on September 28 at 08:00, accounting for 0.79% of the circulating supply. Euler (EUL) tokens will unlock 1.53 million (approximately $410,000) on September 28 at 08:14, accounting for 0.82% of the circulating supply. Optimism (OP) tokens will unlock 24.16 million (approximately $30.92 million) on September 30 at 12:00, accounting for 3.03% of the circulating supply. 1inch (1INCH) tokens will unlock 15,000 (approximately $3,880) on October 1 at 16:00, accounting for 0% of the circulating supply.

