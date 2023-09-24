Polygon Labs Proposes Plan to Streamline Celo's Move to Ethereum Layer 2 Using CDK

According to CryptoPotato, Polygon Labs has proposed that the Celo blockchain community consider using its Chain Development Kit (CDK) to streamline the intended layer-2 migration on the Ethereum network. This comes after cLabs, the primary development team behind Celo, unveiled an alternative strategy in July to transition its layer-1 into an Ethereum-compatible layer-2 solution by utilizing Optimism’s OP Stack, a similar customizable toolkit that leverages Optimism’s 'optimistic' technology. Polygon Labs’ co-founder Sandeep Nailwal presented a proposal to the Celo community this week, recommending that the blockchain ecosystem consider implementing Polygon’s CDK, a codebase enabling developers to build customized layer-2 chains leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Nailwal explained that this shift would enable Celo to fully leverage the benefits of operating as an Ethereum layer-2 solution while preserving the fundamental traits that initially propelled the chain to success. He further emphasized that the transition represents a significant technical enhancement, 'that should come with built-in Ethereum alignment and as-close-as-possible developer experience, without compromising security.' The Polygon CDK toolkit was released in August, designed to allow developers to build blockchain networks with the help of ZK proofs. This open-source codebase offers developers the ability to interconnect chains through a ZK-based bridge, creating a unified ecosystem referred to as the 'Value Layer.' Subsequently, Cosmos-based layer-1 blockchain, Canto, announced migrating to a zero-knowledge layer-2 on Ethereum via Polygin CDK. The platform explained that this transition is in line with its objectives to build a blockchain dedicated to real-world assets (RWA). Besides Canto, other projects such as Astar, Gnosis, and IDEX have already announced plans to build ZK layer-2 solutions utilizing the toolkit.

