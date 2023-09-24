Buy Crypto
Polygon Labs Proposes Plan to Streamline Celo's Move to Ethereum Layer 2 Using CDK

Binance News
2023-09-24 20:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Polygon Labs has proposed that the Celo blockchain community consider using its Chain Development Kit (CDK) to streamline the intended layer-2 migration on the Ethereum network. This comes after cLabs, the primary development team behind Celo, unveiled an alternative strategy in July to transition its layer-1 into an Ethereum-compatible layer-2 solution by utilizing Optimism’s OP Stack, a similar customizable toolkit that leverages Optimism’s 'optimistic' technology. Polygon Labs’ co-founder Sandeep Nailwal presented a proposal to the Celo community this week, recommending that the blockchain ecosystem consider implementing Polygon’s CDK, a codebase enabling developers to build customized layer-2 chains leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Nailwal explained that this shift would enable Celo to fully leverage the benefits of operating as an Ethereum layer-2 solution while preserving the fundamental traits that initially propelled the chain to success. He further emphasized that the transition represents a significant technical enhancement, 'that should come with built-in Ethereum alignment and as-close-as-possible developer experience, without compromising security.' The Polygon CDK toolkit was released in August, designed to allow developers to build blockchain networks with the help of ZK proofs. This open-source codebase offers developers the ability to interconnect chains through a ZK-based bridge, creating a unified ecosystem referred to as the 'Value Layer.' Subsequently, Cosmos-based layer-1 blockchain, Canto, announced migrating to a zero-knowledge layer-2 on Ethereum via Polygin CDK. The platform explained that this transition is in line with its objectives to build a blockchain dedicated to real-world assets (RWA). Besides Canto, other projects such as Astar, Gnosis, and IDEX have already announced plans to build ZK layer-2 solutions utilizing the toolkit.
