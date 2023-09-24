Buy Crypto
Ex-Deutsche Bank Executive Pleads Guilty to Crypto Fraud Charges

Binance News
2023-09-24 13:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Rashawn Russell, a former investment banker and registered broker at Deutsche Bank, has pleaded guilty to charges relating to investment fraud after orchestrating a cryptocurrency scheme to swindle investors. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Russell's guilty plea in a press release on Sept. 19, 2023. As part of the plea deal, Russell will pay restitution of more than $1.5 million and could face up to 30 years in prison upon sentencing. Russell operated a cryptocurrency investment fund called R3 Crypto Fund between November 2020 and August 2022, which promised to help investors get handsome rewards for their crypto investments. However, the 27-year-old former investment banker allegedly misappropriated users' assets, using the money gathered to repay older investors and also for personal use and gambling. According to prosecutors, Russell was able to deceive users by creating a fake document falsely showing significant liquidity. The fraudulent crypto fund managed to swindle $1.5 million from unsuspecting investors. In addition to the crypto fund, the ex-Deutsche executive was also involved in an identity theft scheme between September 2021 and June 2023 by fraudulently acquiring credit cards and access to other devices using the names of third parties to carry out unauthorized transactions. Russell also pleaded guilty to engaging in identity theft. While Deutsche Bank was not accused of any wrongdoing and did not offer any comment following Russell's arrest, the German financial institution pledged to cooperate with law enforcement during its investigations. The investment bank recently partnered with Swiss startup Taurus to offer digital asset custody and tokenization services to clients.
