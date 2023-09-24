copy link
Miss Universe Organization denies association with token project announced at Philippine Blockchain Week
2023-09-24 12:03
According to Foresight News, the Miss Universe Organization has denied any association with a Miss Universe token project announced earlier this month at the Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) event. The organization stated that they are in contact with all relevant parties and will soon release an update, while also seeking 'all legal options regarding this infringement act'.
