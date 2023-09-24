South Korean lawmaker proposes amendment to financial information law for virtual asset operators

According to Foresight News, South Korean National Assembly member Yoon Chang-hyun has proposed an amendment to the Specific Financial Information Act. The amendment stipulates that during the reporting and review process for virtual asset operators, not only should the representatives and registered senior executives be scrutinized, but also the criminal records of major shareholders. If a major shareholder is found guilty, they must either give up their shares or their status as a virtual asset operator.

