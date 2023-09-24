Buy Crypto
Singapore Police Seize Over S$2.4 Billion in Assets in Money Laundering Probe

Binance News
2023-09-24 11:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Singapore Police Force has confiscated more assets in relation to an ongoing money laundering investigation, bringing the total value of seized funds to over S$2.4 billion ($1.76 billion). The reported figure has doubled since the first operation in August. In a statement published on September 20, the police force announced that the additional asset seizures occurred following further operations. The assets seized so far include over S$76 million in cash, S$38 million ($27.8 million) worth of cryptocurrency, 294 luxury bags, 546 pieces of jewelry, 68 gold bars, 204 electronic devices, and 164 luxury watches, valued at over S$1.127 million ($825,000). The number of properties and vehicles issued prohibition disposal orders has increased to 110 and 64, respectively, with a combined value of S$1.2 million (~$879,000). The ongoing money laundering case is considered one of Singapore's largest crackdowns, involving 10 foreign nationals of Chinese origin with passports from Cyprus, Turkey, Cambodia, Ni-Vanuatu, and China. In August, authorities raided various residences and arrested the foreigners who allegedly laundered funds from criminal proceeds and committed forgery. While the suspects have been arrested, the police said about eight others were still at large, and 12 people were assisting with the case. At the time, the value of cash and assets frozen was worth more than S$1 billion ($737 million). The figure later increased to S$1.8 billion in September, according to prosecutors, following more investigations.
