MakerDAO's Spark Protocol to expand to Gnosis Chain following community vote
Binance News
2023-09-24 08:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, MakerDAO's lending protocol, Spark Protocol, has completed a community vote and will expand to the Gnosis Chain. GnosisDAO will initiate liquidity by replacing the D3M module on the mainnet with temporary DAI deposits, allowing Spark Lend to join collateral, establish liquidity, and create liquidation infrastructure.
