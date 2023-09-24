CoinGecko Report Presents Contrasting Perspective on NFT Demise Rumors

According to CryptoPotato, a recent CoinGecko report offers a contrasting perspective on the rumored demise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The NFT sector has experienced a significant slump due to the broader market downturn, but CoinGecko's data suggests that interest in NFTs remains strong. Nakamigos is currently the most popular NFT on CoinGecko, with 1,234 users adding it to their watchlists. Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) follows closely behind with 1,076 users, while CyberKongz and bitmap have 867 and 851 watchlist entries, respectively. Among NFTs launched in 2022, Pixelmon has gained the most attention, particularly after the project's revival, and now sits on 786 user watchlists. CoinGecko's data also reveals that all of the top 30 most sought-after NFT collections have garnered the attention of 400 or more users who have added them to their watchlists. NFTs created in 2021 continue to maintain their strong appeal, occupying 12 out of the top 30 spots on CoinGecko's popularity rankings. The aggregator stated that these 2021 NFTs managed to remain relevant over time, demonstrating resilience in terms of their reputation and community support. As of now, 2023 NFTs hold nine positions within the top 30, edging out their 2022 counterparts, which account for eight slots. This trend may suggest that 2022 was a challenging year for NFT collections, offering a slightly more optimistic outlook for 2023. With several months remaining in the year, it remains uncertain whether more 2023 NFT collections will rise in popularity. Despite the prolonged bear market, CoinGecko's latest report suggests that not much has changed, with a majority of the most popular collections still being Ethereum NFTs, comprising 24 out of the top 30 rankings.

