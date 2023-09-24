Terra Classic Community Votes to Stop Minting USTC

According to Foresight News, the Terra Classic community has voted to halt the minting of Terra Classic USD (USTC) in order to protect the community and external investors who are currently destroying USTC to help restore its peg. The proposal passed with a 59% approval rate. USTC, formerly known as UST, has seen approximately 75 billion tokens destroyed by the community since May last year, accounting for nearly 1% of the nearly 6 trillion circulating supply. The current price of USTC is $0.012.

