Lybra Finance announces migration deadline for Lybra V1
2023-09-24 01:53
According to Foresight News, interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance has announced the migration deadline for Lybra V1. The deadline is set for October 1 at 8:00 Beijing time. Any V1 LBR tokens that have not been migrated before the deadline will be permanently removed from the circulating supply.
