Hangzhou Asian Games features first-ever digital torch lighting ceremony

According to Foresight News, the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games officially kicked off with a first-of-its-kind digital torch lighting ceremony. Over 100 million digital torchbearers participated in the event through the Alipay app, culminating in the lighting of a large lotus flower. Following the ceremony, each digital torchbearer received a unique digital certificate, stored on the AntChain using distributed technology, commemorating the moment the torch was lit. The Asian Games' digital main torch tower used Whale Explorer as the issuing platform, with AntChain providing the technical implementation for on-chain confirmation, storage, and issuance. All digital information was recorded on the blockchain, and each collectible was assigned a unique hash value through smart contract technology. These values were then distributed to users who purchased them in real-time, ensuring transparency, immutability, and non-duplicability.

