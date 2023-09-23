AA Wallet Adoption: Over 687,000 Created in Six Months, but 88.24% Used Five Times or Less

According to Coincu, research by SixdegreeLab has found that after the launch of ERC-4337 account abstraction, AA Wallet Adoption has increased significantly, with over 687,000 AA wallets created across multiple chains in six months. However, 88.24% of these wallets were used five times or less, primarily for basic tasks such as transferring assets or minting NFTs. Approximately 15,000 Bundlers played a crucial role in packaging and processing user operations, with Pimlico dominating the market share. Alchemy generated around $20,000 in revenue, but 97.18% of bundled transactions had only one user operation, leaving about 90% of Bundlers unprofitable. Meanwhile, 117 Paymasters covered users' gas fees, totaling $465,000, with Pimlico accounting for 43.45% of this amount. Wallet Factory deployment through ZeroDev was chosen by 62.63% of the accounts, and the LEGO method was the most preferred approach for constructing AA wallets, using Bundler, Paymaster, and Wallet Factory components from different third-party providers.

