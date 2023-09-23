Buy Crypto
AA Wallet Adoption: Over 687,000 Created in Six Months, but 88.24% Used Five Times or Less

Binance News
2023-09-23 19:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, research by SixdegreeLab has found that after the launch of ERC-4337 account abstraction, AA Wallet Adoption has increased significantly, with over 687,000 AA wallets created across multiple chains in six months. However, 88.24% of these wallets were used five times or less, primarily for basic tasks such as transferring assets or minting NFTs. Approximately 15,000 Bundlers played a crucial role in packaging and processing user operations, with Pimlico dominating the market share. Alchemy generated around $20,000 in revenue, but 97.18% of bundled transactions had only one user operation, leaving about 90% of Bundlers unprofitable. Meanwhile, 117 Paymasters covered users' gas fees, totaling $465,000, with Pimlico accounting for 43.45% of this amount. Wallet Factory deployment through ZeroDev was chosen by 62.63% of the accounts, and the LEGO method was the most preferred approach for constructing AA wallets, using Bundler, Paymaster, and Wallet Factory components from different third-party providers.
