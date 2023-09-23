Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Federal Reserve Releases Working Paper on Asset Tokenization and Risk-Weighted Assets

Binance News
2023-09-23 17:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Federal Reserve has published a comprehensive working paper examining asset tokenization and Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA). As the financial landscape evolves, these innovative financial instruments are attracting significant attention for their potential to transform investment strategies and reshape traditional markets. The paper outlines that tokenization, similar to stablecoins, consists of five core components: a blockchain, a reference asset, a valuation mechanism, storage or custody, and redemption mechanisms. These elements establish connections between crypto markets and reference assets, enhancing understanding of their impact on conventional financial systems. As of May 2023, the estimated market value of tokenized assets on permissionless blockchains is $2.15 billion. This valuation includes tokens issued by decentralized protocols like Centrifuge and established companies such as Paxos Trust. Despite the challenge of obtaining comprehensive time-series data due to variability in tokenization designs and levels of transparency, DeFi Llama data reveals a growing trend in tokenization within the DeFi ecosystem. Asset tokenization offers access to previously inaccessible or costly markets, such as real estate, where investors can acquire shares in specific properties. Its programmable nature and smart contract capabilities allow liquidity-saving mechanisms in settlement processes, enhancing efficiency. Tokenizations also enable lending using tokens as collateral, providing a new financing avenue. Transactions involving tokenized assets settle more quickly than traditional reference assets, potentially revolutionizing settlement processes in the financial industry. However, there are concerns regarding financial stability. The potential for growth in tokenized markets raises concerns about fragility within crypto-asset markets and implications for the traditional financial system. The primary long-term concern focuses on the interconnections between the digital asset ecosystem and the traditional financial system through tokenization redemption mechanisms. In instances where reference assets lack liquidity, stress transmission vulnerabilities may arise. This risk mirrors concerns raised in the ETF market, where the paper explains that liquidity, price discovery, and volatility of ETFs closely align with their underlying assets. As tokenization expands, traditional financial institutions may become increasingly exposed to crypto-asset markets through direct ownership or collateralization, introducing new dynamics and interconnections that could influence market behaviors in unforeseen ways.
View full text