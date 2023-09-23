Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lumerin Unveils Decentralized Bitcoin Hash Rate Market on Arbitrum

Binance News
2023-09-23 14:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Lumerin has launched a decentralized Bitcoin hash rate market on the Arbitrum network, aiming to disrupt the Bitcoin mining industry by offering decentralization, operational risk management, and dynamic hashpower control. The choice of Arbitrum ensures a superior user experience, faster transactions, and reduced gas fees, making Bitcoin hash rate trading more accessible and liquid while promoting decentralization in the mining sector. Lumerin's hash rate marketplace offers several benefits that can reshape the landscape of Bitcoin mining, including decentralization, operational risk management, dynamic hashpower management, and arbitrage opportunities. By opening a market where anyone can seamlessly buy, sell, and trade computing power, Lumerin's platform reduces the dominance of a few major players in the Bitcoin mining space. Businesses operating within the sector can now manage operational risk more effectively by setting fixed prices, providing predictability in earnings, and reducing the need for substantial investments in rapidly depreciating mining equipment. The selection of Arbitrum as the platform for Lumerin's hash rate marketplace is strategic, offering several advantages such as a superior user experience, faster transaction processing, and reduced gas fees. These benefits contribute to making Bitcoin hash rate trading more liquid and accessible to a broader range of participants. By launching this pioneering platform, Lumerin aims to usher in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in the Bitcoin mining sector, empowering a wider community of participants and reducing the centralized control that has historically dominated the industry.
View full text