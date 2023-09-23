Lumerin Unveils Decentralized Bitcoin Hash Rate Market on Arbitrum

According to Coincu, Lumerin has launched a decentralized Bitcoin hash rate market on the Arbitrum network, aiming to disrupt the Bitcoin mining industry by offering decentralization, operational risk management, and dynamic hashpower control. The choice of Arbitrum ensures a superior user experience, faster transactions, and reduced gas fees, making Bitcoin hash rate trading more accessible and liquid while promoting decentralization in the mining sector. Lumerin's hash rate marketplace offers several benefits that can reshape the landscape of Bitcoin mining, including decentralization, operational risk management, dynamic hashpower management, and arbitrage opportunities. By opening a market where anyone can seamlessly buy, sell, and trade computing power, Lumerin's platform reduces the dominance of a few major players in the Bitcoin mining space. Businesses operating within the sector can now manage operational risk more effectively by setting fixed prices, providing predictability in earnings, and reducing the need for substantial investments in rapidly depreciating mining equipment. The selection of Arbitrum as the platform for Lumerin's hash rate marketplace is strategic, offering several advantages such as a superior user experience, faster transaction processing, and reduced gas fees. These benefits contribute to making Bitcoin hash rate trading more liquid and accessible to a broader range of participants. By launching this pioneering platform, Lumerin aims to usher in a new era of transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in the Bitcoin mining sector, empowering a wider community of participants and reducing the centralized control that has historically dominated the industry.

