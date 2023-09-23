copy link
Lens Protocol Joins Consensys Fellowship Program
Binance News
2023-09-23 13:33
According to Foresight News, Lens Protocol, a Web3 social protocol, has announced its participation in the Consensys Fellowship program. Previously, Consensys opened applications for the 12-week program on September 20th, offering guidance, workshops, and potential investments of up to $1.5 million.
