AntPool COO discusses advancements in mining equipment ahead of Bitcoin halving event

According to Foresight News, AntPool Chief Operating Officer Eda spoke at the 2023 Global Digital Mining Summit, hosted by Bitmain, about the ongoing development and increasing sophistication of mining equipment in anticipation of the Bitcoin halving event in April next year. Currently, the United States accounts for 50% of global mining activity in terms of Bitcoin's hashrate distribution. The scale of mining companies in North America continues to expand, with a growing trend towards compliant operations. Additionally, some companies are investing more in the energy sector, making Bitcoin mining increasingly energy-intensive.

