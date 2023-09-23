copy link
MoonPay Acquires NFT Verification Tool Ethpass
2023-09-23 10:53
According to Foresight News, Web3 payment infrastructure company MoonPay has announced the acquisition of NFT verification ownership tool Ethpass. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. Ethpass will be integrated into MoonPay's products and services, promoting seamless interaction of digital assets within wallets.
