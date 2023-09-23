OpenSea Warns API Users of Potential Security Breach

According to Coincu, OpenSea, a popular marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), has informed its API users of a potential security breach. The company revealed in an email, shared publicly by a user named MatriXBT, that one of its vendors experienced a security incident that may have exposed information related to users' OpenSea API keys. In the email, OpenSea assured users that they do not expect any immediate impact on their platform integration. However, they strongly advised API users to take prompt action to mitigate any potential risks. Users have been recommended to stop using their current API keys and generate new ones as replacements. The new API keys will have the same permissions and rate limits as the old keys, ensuring a smooth transition for users while improving security. OpenSea has not issued a public statement about this incident, but its proactive response demonstrates its commitment to protecting user assets and data.

