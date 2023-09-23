Buy Crypto
Bitcoin Stalls at $26.5K, Chainlink Sees Notable Price Increase

Binance News
2023-09-23 09:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bitcoin failed to reclaim the $27,000 level and has stalled at around $26,500. The altcoins are in no better shape, with minor losses coming from most larger-cap ones. Chainlink is the only one with a notable price increase. Last week, Bitcoin experienced less volatility, aside from a brief spike on Saturday that pushed it to a then-multi-day peak of $26,400. After failing to continue upwards, BTC retraced to $26,000 and spent the rest of the weekend there. Bitcoin went on the offensive on Monday and soared above $27,000 for the first time in weeks. It dumped shortly after, but the bulls kept the pressure on and pushed the cryptocurrency to a new 20-day peak at $27,500 on Tuesday. The next few days were rather calm, with BTC maintaining the $27,000 even after the US Federal Reserve's decision to stop raising the interest rates. However, bitcoin's momentum disappeared by Friday, and it fell down to $26,400. It tried to bounce off by the end of the day but failed and currently stands at $26,500. Its market cap is south of $520 billion, while its dominance over the alts is still just inches above 49%. Most altcoins are also calmer on a daily scale. ETH, BNB, DOGE, ADA, DOT, MATIC, and LTC have charted minor losses, while XRP, TRX, TON, and SHIB are slightly in the green. Solana has retraced the most from the larger-cap alts, having lost over 1%. As a result, SOL struggles at just under $20. In contrast, Chainlink's native token has soared by about 5% and trades above $7. THETA is the other notable gainer from the top 100 alts, having surged by 8%. Overall, the total crypto market cap has remained relatively still at just over $1.060 trillion.
