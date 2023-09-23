OpenSea API keys potentially leaked due to security incident

According to Foresight News, OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, has informed its API users via email that their API keys may have been leaked due to a security incident involving one of its suppliers. The incident will not have a direct impact on developers' integration with the platform, but the keys could be used by external parties. Developers are advised to immediately stop using their existing keys and replace them with newly generated ones. In a previous report from Foresight News, it was announced that Nansen, a third-party supplier, was attacked yesterday, affecting 6.8% of Nansen users.

