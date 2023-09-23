copy link
Sui Announces Progress on Web3 Identity Verification Solution zkLogin
2023-09-23 08:23
According to Foresight News, Sui has announced that its Web3 identity verification solution, zkLogin, has made progress from DevNet and is now ready for implementation in TestNet. The company plans to launch the solution on the mainnet later this month.
