Antalpha Prime launches institutional digital asset technology platform

According to Foresight News, Antalpha, a digital asset technology service platform, announced the launch of its Antalpha Prime institutional digital asset technology platform at the WDMS HK event hosted by Bitmain. The platform aims to connect institutional clients with digital assets, providing a new solution for mining ecosystem customers and configuration-based institutions. Institutions can ensure asset security through the Prime platform's MPC private key custody service, choose high-quality underlying asset service providers globally, complete overall asset allocation, and monitor, audit, and trace asset details in real-time, significantly improving asset allocation capabilities and security.

View full text