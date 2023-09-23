BIGG Digital Assets' Netcoins platform suffers cyber attack

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based cryptocurrency company BIGG Digital Assets has provided an update on the cyber attack that its Netcoins trading platform experienced on September 17. The company stated that no customer funds or crypto assets were damaged during the incident. Netcoins has confirmed that some of the data it maintained has been deleted. The platform is currently investigating the scope of the data involved and will directly notify affected individuals in accordance with all legal and regulatory requirements. Netcoins will continue to conduct a forensic investigation into the cause and scope of the incident with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts.

