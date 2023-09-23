copy link
create picture
more
Bounce Finance Introduces Token Toolbox for Decentralized Auctions
Binance News
2023-09-23 07:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Finance has announced the launch of Token Toolbox, a tool designed to transform and simplify token management for projects and individuals. The toolbox offers features such as token minting and distribution, token locking, and locking of V2 and V3 LP tokens.
View full text