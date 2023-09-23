Ripple's XRP Price Could Surge Following Potential IPO

According to CryptoPotato, blockchain researcher Collin Brown has speculated that the price of Ripple's native token, XRP, could experience a significant increase after September 28. Brown suggests that this surge could be triggered by Ripple's potential plans to file for an initial public offering (IPO), with September 28 being the possible date for this move. Experts have predicted a 20x increase in XRP's price if the crypto company proceeds with this plan. Brown is not the first to predict an XRP rally, as multiple traders and analysts, including KALEO and EGRAG CRYPTO, have also suggested that the token's price could rise soon. KALEO believes that Ripple will secure a decisive victory in its legal battle against the US SEC, which would prompt XRP to enter a bull run. In mid-July, the asset spiked by over 70% when a US judge ruled in favor of the blockchain enterprise. EGRAG CRYPTO recently presented a chart showing XRP's current valuation and possible future deviation, forecasting that the token could rise to as high as $1.40 if it closes above the Fib 0.5 level at 0.57C with undeniable confirmation.

View full text