OpenSea and BlockGames collaborate to resolve logic issue during minting process
Binance News
2023-09-23 05:53
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace OpenSea experienced a logic issue with its whitelist during the BlockGames minting process. This issue allowed some wallets to exceed the expected minting limits. OpenSea is currently working with the BlockGames team to support the refresh and release of information next week.
