Opposition to ApeCoin DAO's New Digital Licensing Proposal AIP-269

According to Foresight News, Huang Licheng has expressed opposition to the new digital licensing proposal AIP-269 put forth by the ApeCoin DAO community on platform X. Huang has cast 4.4 million APE tokens in opposition to the proposal. The proposal requests granting Livefast9986 a one-year ApeCoin digital license to create and sell merchandise, with the current opposition rate as high as 99.88%. Huang Licheng stated, 'We are not CC0, and we hope to see ApeCoin collaborate with brands like Nike, Gucci, LV, Chanel, and Hermes.'

