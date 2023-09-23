Buy Crypto
Avalanche Releases Cortina 11 Upgrade with Enhanced Features

Binance News
2023-09-23 03:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Avalanche has announced the release of its Cortina 11 (v1.10.11) upgrade, which brings several enhancements to the blockchain ecosystem. Ava Labs' Engineering Vice President, Patrick O'Grady, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). The upgrade is backward compatible with v1.10.0 and is now available as an optional update, with strong recommendations from the development team to adopt its features. Key highlights of the Cortina 11 upgrade include the introduction of ArchiveDB, a refactored RewardValidatorTx logic, and a versatile file tracking package. These improvements aim to enhance the platform's functionality and streamline operations for developers. The Avalanche proof-of-stake blockchain initiated the Cortina upgrade on its mainnet in April, optimizing its infrastructure to cater to developers' needs. The v1.10.0 update included a major migration of the X-Chain to run on the Snowman++ consensus, resulting in the entire network operating under a single consensus engine. This consolidation paved the way for the integration of Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM) and the facilitation of complex X-Chain transactions. Avalanche is also in the process of testing a framework called HyperSDK, designed for building high-performance Virtual Machines (VMs) from scratch on the network. This framework allows developers to seamlessly connect with a lightning-fast execution environment without the need for extensive code development, simplifying and accelerating custom VM development and making it more accessible for developers to launch optimized blockchains on the Avalanche platform.
