DMarket becomes top-selling NFT collection in the past 30 days

According to Foresight News, data from Cryptoslam reveals that DMarket has become the highest-selling NFT collection in the past 30 days, with sales of approximately $31.32 million, surpassing Bored Ape Yacht Club's sales of around $18.85 million. DMarket is an NFT and virtual in-game item trading marketplace built on the Mythos blockchain, which is also the second-highest blockchain in terms of NFT market trading volume in the past 30 days, only behind Ethereum. Former OriginsNFT chief analyst S4mmy.eth stated on platform X that the majority of the trading volume on DMarket comes from the skins of the game 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' (CSGO), which have been traded on-chain, reaching a secondary market sales volume of $216 million to date. CSGO skin assets are recorded on the Mythos distributed ledger by DMarket, and players redeem on-chain tokens as 'redemption' receipts when exchanging them. Many users are unaware that their transactions on DMarket are completed on-chain.

