Avalanche Foundation announces Ted Yin Grant Program for open-source projects
Binance News
2023-09-23 03:33
According to Foresight News, the Avalanche Foundation has announced the launch of the 'Ted Yin' Grant Program, which aims to advocate and fund the development of open-source software projects based on the Avalanche public blockchain. The program is named after computer scientist Ted Yin in recognition of his contributions to the Avalanche ecosystem.
