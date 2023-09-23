Coinbase's Base Network Surpasses Solana in Total Value Locked

According to Cointelegraph, the total value locked (TVL) on Coinbase's layer 2 network Base has surged to $397.32 million in roughly a month and a half since launching in August. This figure now places Base ahead of the Solana network in terms of TVL, which has $358.96 million at the time of writing. Data from DeFi Llama shows that the network's TVL increased by 97.21% over the past month, while Solana's TVL decreased by 9.64% over the same time frame. Two Base-native projects account for the largest shares of the TVL on the network. Decentralized exchange (DEX) Aerodrome Finance takes the top spot with a TVL of $97.83 million, while decentralized social media (DeSo) app Friend.tech ranks second with a TVL of $36.53 million. Aerodrome was launched on Aug. 28 and its TVL reached as high as $200 million on Sept. 2, but has since decreased by roughly 51% from its peak. Friend.tech, launched on Aug. 11, saw its TVL increase by 540% over the past month, with most of that coming after a pump that started on Sept. 9. Cointelegraph also reported earlier this month that Base hit a new peak in terms of daily transactions, hitting 1.88 million on Sept. 14, according to data from BaseScan. That figure placed it well ahead of rival chains like Optimism and Arbitrum on the day, which had almost 880,000 combined. That all-time high remains intact for Base, with daily transactions decreasing to roughly 908,000 as of Sept. 22.

