Harmony team allegedly concealed previous North Korean hacker attack
Binance News
2023-09-23 03:04
According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst ZachXBT claimed on platform X that the Harmony team had covered up another North Korean hacker attack on the official Harmony wallet, which occurred months before the Harmony Bridge attack. The team has never shared official data or disclosed investigation results. Based on some internal information and data tracking, ZachXBT found that over $7 million was drained, but he believes the actual amount could be higher.
