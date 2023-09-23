copy link
Valkyrie Changes Effective Date for Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF to October 20
2023-09-23 02:13
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated on platform X that crypto asset management company Valkyrie has changed the effective date for its Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF to October 20. The filing was initially submitted on May 15, 2023, and will actively manage a 100-200% long BTC exposure.
