Peak Mining signs $150 million contract with Microbt for liquid-cooled Bitcoin mining equipment

According to Foresight News, Peak Mining, a subsidiary of Northern Data Group, has announced a $150 million contract with Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Microbt. The agreement will provide Peak Mining with the latest liquid-cooled Bitcoin mining equipment, including WhatsminerM53S+, M53S++, M50S+, and M50S++ models. Additionally, Peak Mining has the option to purchase an additional $150 million worth of hardware. The contract was signed in June this year, and the first batch of liquid-cooled mining machines is expected to be delivered in October 2023. They will be installed at Peak Mining's 30MW facility in North Dakota.

View full text