copy link
create picture
more
Peak Mining signs $150 million contract with Microbt for liquid-cooled Bitcoin mining equipment
Binance News
2023-09-23 01:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Peak Mining, a subsidiary of Northern Data Group, has announced a $150 million contract with Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Microbt. The agreement will provide Peak Mining with the latest liquid-cooled Bitcoin mining equipment, including WhatsminerM53S+, M53S++, M50S+, and M50S++ models. Additionally, Peak Mining has the option to purchase an additional $150 million worth of hardware. The contract was signed in June this year, and the first batch of liquid-cooled mining machines is expected to be delivered in October 2023. They will be installed at Peak Mining's 30MW facility in North Dakota.
View full text