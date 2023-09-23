Base Chain Surpasses 20 Million Created Contracts

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the total number of contracts created on the Base chain has exceeded 20 million, reaching 22,924,325 at the time of writing. The highest number of contracts created in a single day was on September 11, with approximately 901,000 contracts. Historical data indicates that this metric surpassed 3 million at the end of August, meaning the total number of contracts created on the Base chain has grown sixfold in less than a month.

View full text