Bitwise Withdraws Application to Convert Bitcoin Futures Fund to Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Fund

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency investment management company Bitwise has withdrawn its application to convert its new Bitcoin-linked ETF BITC from a Bitcoin futures fund to a Bitcoin and Ethereum futures fund. The company will continue to offer only Bitcoin-related investments. Previously, Foresight News reported that Bitwise submitted an updated application in August this year to change its Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF from a Bitcoin futures ETF to a Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF, with an effective date of October 9, 2023.

