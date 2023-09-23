copy link
Bitwise Withdraws Application to Convert Bitcoin Futures Fund to Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Fund
Binance News
2023-09-23 01:23
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency investment management company Bitwise has withdrawn its application to convert its new Bitcoin-linked ETF BITC from a Bitcoin futures fund to a Bitcoin and Ethereum futures fund. The company will continue to offer only Bitcoin-related investments. Previously, Foresight News reported that Bitwise submitted an updated application in August this year to change its Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF from a Bitcoin futures ETF to a Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF, with an effective date of October 9, 2023.
