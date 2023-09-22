Buy Crypto
Tether CTO Criticizes Wall Street Journal Report on Secured Loans

Binance News
2023-09-22 16:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Tether's Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, has criticized a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that discussed the company's USDT-denominated secured loans. Ardoino contested the accuracy of the report, stating that the person cited in the WSJ article was neither a Tether spokesperson nor employed by Tether. In response to the WSJ's allegations, Ardoino remarked, "Pure bullies. Not unexpected from them though." He also took a swipe at Bloomberg, suggesting that their articles were based on unconfirmed information. The controversy stems from Tether's financial statement, which indicated an increase in the issuance of USDT-denominated loans, contrary to their earlier commitment to reduce loan exposure to zero by 2023. Tether had previously outlined a plan to decrease exposure to secured loans following concerns in December 2022. However, the latest quarterly report showed a slight increase in secured loans in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Ardoino further clarified that the WSJ report had misquoted Alex Welch, who was initially identified as a Tether employee but was, in fact, not associated with the company. Welch had cited "few short-term loan requests from clients" as the reason for the rise in secured loans. Gabor Gurbacs, Director at VanEck, an investment management firm, supported Ardoino's comments and urged journalists to read independent Tether attestation reports for a better understanding of secured loans. He emphasized that these loans were fully collateralized and over-collateralized by liquid assets, as per the attestation reports, and called for more responsible journalism and verification of sources in the industry.
