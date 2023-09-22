Brave Browser to Integrate Zcash Protocol for Enhanced Privacy Features

According to Foresight News, privacy-focused browser Brave has announced a collaboration with Electric Coin Company (ECC), the developers of the privacy-centric cryptocurrency Zcash, and the Filecoin Foundation at the annual Mainnet summit hosted by Messari. The partnership aims to bring new privacy features to the Brave browser and its integrated Web3 wallet. With the support of ECC, Brave will integrate the Zcash protocol into its built-in crypto wallet, allowing users to store, send, and receive ZEC and other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the collaboration will develop new privacy-based features within the Brave browser, which will be facilitated through the Zcash protocol for private messaging and media transmission.

