copy link
create picture
more
SBF Accuses Law Firm Sullivan & Cromwell of Betrayal
Binance News
2023-09-22 15:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, SBF has been accusing law firm Sullivan & Cromwell of betraying their obligation to seek the best interests of their clients over the past few months, as reported by Fortune magazine. The specific details of the accusations and the response from Sullivan & Cromwell have not been provided.
View full text