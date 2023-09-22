Antler India's pre-seed fund nears completion with $75 million raised

According to Foresight News, early-stage venture capital firm Antler India has announced that its first INR 6 billion (approximately $75 million) pre-seed fund is nearing completion, having already raised INR 5 billion (approximately $62.5 million). The fund is expected to be finalized within this quarter. It has received support from investors representing six institutions and sovereign wealth funds, including the Small Industries Development Bank of India, as well as 125 limited partners. The fund will focus on investments in areas such as open network digital commerce (ONDC), Web3 infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. Foresight News previously reported on June 8 that Antler had raised $285 million for its emerging growth fund, Antler Elevate. Investors in the fund include M&G Catalyst, Schroders, Vaekstfonden, and Korea Venture Investment Corp. The fund supports over 20 technology ecosystems, providing capital expansion for global startups from Series A onwards.

