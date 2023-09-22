copy link
Uniswap Wallet Introduces Swap Protection to Prevent Front-running and Sandwich Attacks
2023-09-22 13:24
According to Foresight News, Uniswap Labs announced the launch of Swap Protection for its Uniswap Wallet. This new feature aims to prevent front-running and sandwich attacks, ultimately improving the token transfer fee experience for users. Front-running and sandwich attacks are common issues in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, where malicious actors manipulate transactions to gain an unfair advantage. By introducing Swap Protection, Uniswap Wallet aims to enhance the security and user experience for its customers.
