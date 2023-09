UniSat Wallet Submits Modular Proposal for BRC-20 Mechanism

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet, a Bitcoin inscription wallet, has submitted a modular proposal at the Layer1 Foundation forum. The proposal outlines a modular mechanism for BRC-20, providing a new method to support various inscription-based applications within the existing BRC-20 framework. The modules operate independently, with each indexer only parsing data related to the modules they are interested in, while maintaining BRC-20 balance consistency with other indexers. The proposal divides the modules into black and white modules. Black modules only support deposits and do not support withdrawals, while white modules support withdrawals.