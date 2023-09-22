copy link
Bitmain signs over 1GW of water-cooled mining farm partnerships at WDMS 2023
Binance News
2023-09-22 13:03
According to Foresight News, Bitmain held a global water-cooled mining farm partnership signing ceremony at WDMS 2023. Representatives from Paraguay, Africa, North America, and Oman participated in the event, completing cooperation agreements for over 1GW of water-cooled mining farms.
